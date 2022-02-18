Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,553,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

