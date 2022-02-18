Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,597,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,869 shares of company stock worth $4,118,588. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

