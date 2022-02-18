Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $321.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

