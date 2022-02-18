Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $243.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00513438 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,300,209 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

