Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of WD opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

