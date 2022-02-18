Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $137.99. 10,360,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,205. The company has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,343,000 after buying an additional 379,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

