Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $382.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

