Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.32. 324,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,223. The firm has a market cap of $380.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

