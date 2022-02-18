Warburg Research Reiterates €119.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($130.68).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM stock opened at €96.80 ($110.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a fifty-two week high of €98.30 ($111.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.06.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.