Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:WCN traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$153.76. 117,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$161.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.36. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$122.13 and a one year high of C$176.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The firm has a market cap of C$40.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

