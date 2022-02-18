Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.