Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.
Shares of WTS stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.
