Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Chris Francis Sells 10,123 Shares

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) insider Chris Francis sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $23,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wave Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,527. The company has a market cap of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

