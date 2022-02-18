Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13. Weber has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

