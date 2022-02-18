Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2022 – MEI Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

2/3/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

MEIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 519,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,859. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Get MEI Pharma Inc alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.