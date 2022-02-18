Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Future (FUTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Future (LON: FUTR):

2/10/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,225 ($70.70) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/28/2022 – Future had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,512 ($61.06) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,225 ($70.70) price target on the stock.

Shares of FUTR traded down GBX 156 ($2.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,558 ($34.61). The company had a trading volume of 538,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,244. The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,345.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,504.91. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Future’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.42), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($3,004,261.16).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

