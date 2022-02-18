Wellington Management Group LLP Has $578.12 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491,333 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.49% of UGI worth $578,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UGI by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

