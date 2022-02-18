Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 8.22% of Encompass Health worth $613,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

