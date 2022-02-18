Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,755,981 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525,455 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,755,981 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 10.06% of Performance Food Group worth $721,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,986 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,836,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,927. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

