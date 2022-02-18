Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.63. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

