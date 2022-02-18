Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.