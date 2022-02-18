Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

