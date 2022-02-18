Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EHI opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

