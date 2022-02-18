Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HYI opened at $14.32 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

