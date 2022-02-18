Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by 213.2% over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $14.78.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
