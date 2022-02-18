Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.04.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by 117.7% over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.93.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
