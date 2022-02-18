Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:SBI opened at $8.88 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.