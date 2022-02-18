Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

NYSE:SBI opened at $8.88 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.