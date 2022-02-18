Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PAI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. 19,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,298. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
