Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.91.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
