Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

