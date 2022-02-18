Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 33,309 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up about 12.0% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $100,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Cowen dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

