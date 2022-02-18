Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

WAB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. 75,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

