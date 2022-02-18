Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

