Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$5.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

