Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATAQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.