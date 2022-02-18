Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 237.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of DGNU opened at $9.74 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.