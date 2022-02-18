Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
SPGYF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 59,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.74.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
