WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WildBrain stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

