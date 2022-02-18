William G. Bock Sells 2,500 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

