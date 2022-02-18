William G. Bock Sells 2,500 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SAIL stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.