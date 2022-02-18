Wing Finance (WING) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.33 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.71 or 0.00024235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.65 or 0.06914327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,011.72 or 0.99887631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,328,157 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

