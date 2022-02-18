Wing (WING) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.91 or 0.06913673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.41 or 1.00087067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00051563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.