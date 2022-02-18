Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells $53,524.60 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $155.26 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.