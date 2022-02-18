WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.65

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 11804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

