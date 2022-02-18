WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.65

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 11804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,484,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 112,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,318,000 after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,870,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,234,000 after acquiring an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61,813 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

