Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.07 Million

Brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report sales of $341.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.34 million. Wix.com reported sales of $304.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 51,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

