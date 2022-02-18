Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.05.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wix.com by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

