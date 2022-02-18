Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE:WWW opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

