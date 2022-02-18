Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $121.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

