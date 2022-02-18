Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) vs. KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Head to Head Review

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Woori Financial Group pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KBC Group pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Woori Financial Group and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 21.07% 8.64% 0.57% KBC Group 29.36% 11.89% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Woori Financial Group and KBC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 KBC Group 2 10 3 0 2.07

KBC Group has a consensus target price of $74.16, indicating a potential upside of 75.10%. Given KBC Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woori Financial Group and KBC Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $9.47 billion 0.95 $1.20 billion $8.47 4.38 KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.45 $1.64 billion $3.63 11.67

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBC Group beats Woori Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

