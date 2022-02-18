Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Workiva reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.00. 464,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,944. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.08 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

