Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,098 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $409.56 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

