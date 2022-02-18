Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,229 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,623.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,411.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,361.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.29.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

