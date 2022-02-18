Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,510 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $2,401,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

